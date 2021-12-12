Falcons up 14-7 after Mykal Walker pick-six

Getty Images

The Panthers got out to an early lead over the Falcons on Sunday afternoon, but the Falcons have moved into the lead thanks to a big play by their defense.

Linebacker Mykal Walker stepped in front of a Cam Newton pass and returned the ball 67 yards for a touchdown. The score put the Falcons up 14-7 with just under nine minutes left to play in the first half.

It was the first interception of Walker’s NFL career and the first turnover by either team on Sunday.

Atlanta got on the board with a six-yard rushing touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson. They picked up 75 yards on that drive, but have just 31 other yards so far on Sunday.