J.D. McKissic is expected to miss another game

Running back J.D. McKissic didn’t play for Washington in their Week 13 win over the Raiders and it doesn’t look like he’ll be back for this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys either.

McKissic returned for a pair of limited practices after sitting out on Wednesday because of a concussion and earned a questionable tag on Friday’s injury report. Multiple reports on Sunday morning indicate that McKissic will not play in Washington’s home game against Dallas.

Antonio Gibson, Jaret Patterson, and Wendell Smallwood handled running back duties in McKissic’s absence last week.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and safety Landon Collins (foot) were also listed as questionable, but they’re both expected to be in the lineup for the NFC East clash on Sunday afternoon.