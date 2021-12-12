Jason Peters questionable to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

If the Bears are going to pull off an upset and beat the Packers on Sunday Night Football, they may need to do it with a pair of rookie offensive tackles.

Left tackle Jason Peters had to exit the game on Chicago’s second drive after his lower leg was rolled. The Bears announced Peters is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Peters has started all 13 games for the Bears this season, his first with the club after 11 seasons with Philadelphia.

Rookie tackle Teven Jenkins entered the game for Peters. A second-round pick out of Oklahoma State, Jenkins had not played an offensive snap until Peters’ injury.

The Bears also have fifth-round pick Larry Borom playing at right tackle.

Chicago leads 3-0 with a 23-yard field goal from Cairo Santos.