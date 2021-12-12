Josh Allen in walking boot but calls foot injury no big deal

Getty Images

Josh Allen wore a walking boot on his left foot after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Buccaneers. He downplayed the injury but did acknowledge he will undergo further medical testing Monday.

The Bills announced it is a foot injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

“Honestly, I’m not quite sure (what the injury is),” Allen said. “I guess we’ll do some more tests tomorrow. I finished the game on it, so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal.”

Allen did not miss any plays after injuring his foot on a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. He landed awkwardly on a tackle from behind by linebacker Devin White, with Allen’s leg folding underneath him.

“Yeah, there was no way I was going out,” Allen said.

Allen threw a touchdown pass on the next play before hobbling to the sideline. Athletic trainers taped his left foot, and he had three more carries after that, running for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries on the day.

“It’s pretty sore,” Allen said of his ankle. “It’s football.”