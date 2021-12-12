Justin Herbert fires 59-yard touchdown to give Chargers 24-7 halftime lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 12, 2021, 5:44 PM EST
New York Giants v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

Justin Herbert‘s arm talent is obvious. But he made it even more clear with an outstanding throw late in the second quarter to give the Chargers a 24-7 halftime lead.

On third-and-11 from the Los Angles 41, Herbert got pressured and rolled to his right. As he set his feet, he got hit from the side. But Herbert still delivered a perfect ball nearly 70 yards in the air to receiver Jalen Guyton at the goal line, which Guyton caught and took in for a touchdown.

It was one of the best — if not the best — throws from Herbert’s young career.

Even without Keenan Allen, who is out while on the COVID-19 list, Herbert is 16-of-22 passing for 204 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also threw one to receiver Joshua Palmer earlier in the first half.

Running back Austin Eekeler has 53 yards on nine carries with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He also has a pair of catches for 17 yards.

Mike Glennon, starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones, is 9-of-19 for 112 yards with a touchdown. His longest completion of the day was a pass to Kyle Rudolph that the veteran tight end took 60 yards.

The Chargers have a short week upcoming, as they’ll play the Chiefs at home on Thursday night. If they can get a couple more scores, they may want to start thinking about resting some players for that important divisional matchup.