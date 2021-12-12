Justin Herbert fires 59-yard touchdown to give Chargers 24-7 halftime lead

Getty Images

Justin Herbert‘s arm talent is obvious. But he made it even more clear with an outstanding throw late in the second quarter to give the Chargers a 24-7 halftime lead.

On third-and-11 from the Los Angles 41, Herbert got pressured and rolled to his right. As he set his feet, he got hit from the side. But Herbert still delivered a perfect ball nearly 70 yards in the air to receiver Jalen Guyton at the goal line, which Guyton caught and took in for a touchdown.

It was one of the best — if not the best — throws from Herbert’s young career.

Even without Keenan Allen, who is out while on the COVID-19 list, Herbert is 16-of-22 passing for 204 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also threw one to receiver Joshua Palmer earlier in the first half.

Running back Austin Eekeler has 53 yards on nine carries with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He also has a pair of catches for 17 yards.

Mike Glennon, starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones, is 9-of-19 for 112 yards with a touchdown. His longest completion of the day was a pass to Kyle Rudolph that the veteran tight end took 60 yards.

The Chargers have a short week upcoming, as they’ll play the Chiefs at home on Thursday night. If they can get a couple more scores, they may want to start thinking about resting some players for that important divisional matchup.