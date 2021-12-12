Justin Herbert throws three touchdowns as Chargers blow by Giants 37-21

Getty Images

The Chargers took care of business on Sunday, handily beating the Giants 37-21.

Though the Giants answered the Chargers’ first touchdown with one of their own in the first quarter, Los Angeles then scored 30 straight points to build a 37-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Justin Herbert became the first player to ever throw at least 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons by throwing for 275 yards with three TDs in the contest — good for a 133.1 passer rating.

Herbert’s best throw was a 59-yard touchdown to Jalen Guyton just before halftime. The throw went about 65 yards in the air and hit Guyton in stride as he was crossing the goal line — even as Herbert got hit as he threw.

He also threw a 12-yard touchdown to Joshua Palmer and a 1-yard TD to tight end Jared Cook in the fourth quarter. Cook’s score made it 37-7 with 9:29 left in the contest.

After that, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley put in Chase Daniel to play the rest of the game.

The GIants made things a little more interesting with running back Saquon Barkley catching an 18-yard touchdown and quarterback Mike Glennon taking in a 7-yard touchdown run. And New York successfully recovered an onside kick. But Glennon was intercepted by linebacker Nick Niemann to effectively end the game.

Glennon finished 17-of-36 for 191 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He was also strip-sacked by Joey Bosa on a fourth down.

The Chargers could have an injury concern with running back Austin Ekeler, as he exited the contest with an ankle issue.

Now at 8-5, the Chargers will play the first-place Chiefs on Thursday for a game that could have significant postseason implications. Los Angeles defeated Kansas City earlier this season, forcing four giveaways in a 30-24 victory back in Week Three.

The Giants will head home at 4-9. New York will host Dallas next week.