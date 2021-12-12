K.J. Wright: I would have been upset by our pregame speech if I was on Chiefs

Getty Images

At the end of pregame warmups at Arrowhead Stadium, Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue gathered his teammates for a brief speech before heading to the locker room.

The spot he chose to deliver that speech wound up riling the Chiefs. Ngakoue had his teammates join him on the Chiefs logo at midfield, which was met by boos in the stands and bad feelings from the Chiefs after they were done routing the Raiders 48-9.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the team got extra motivation from what several players called a disrespectful act by the Raiders. Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright said he would have felt the same way

“I would have been upset, too, if I was them,” Wright said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Anybody that comes there and do that? And they definitely came out and responded to their anger and we couldn’t hold up. It was spur of the moment. One guy said, ‘Let’s go’ and we all got to ride together. We all went out there together. We did it as a team and just gave them a little more motivation than we needed to give them.”

That might not have been intent of Ngakoue’s speech and the outcome of the game was a good reminder that poking the bear can come with some unpleasant consequences.