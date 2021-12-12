Lamar Jackson downgraded to out with ankle injury

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 12, 2021, 2:54 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
If the Ravens are going to make a comeback in Sunday’s game against the Browns, they’re going to have to do it without Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore has ruled Jackson out for the rest of the game with the right ankle injury he suffered at the start of the second quarter.

Jackson had just thrown a pass when he was hit outside of the pocket by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Jackson limped off the field and was examined in the medical tent before he was eventually carted to the locker room.

Tyler Huntley has been in the game for Jackson. While the Baltimore offense had started rolling a bit to start the second half, Huntley fumbled while scrambling in the red zone and Cleveland recovered.

Huntley also was strip-sacked by defensive end Myles Garrett at the end of the first half, with Garrett returning the loose ball to the end zone.

The Browns lead 24-6 early in the third quarter.

5 responses to “Lamar Jackson downgraded to out with ankle injury

  1. Lamar should have done the contract earlier! With most of the defense on IR and most of the O-line, It’s time to pad the draft position and call it a season!

  3. Jackson gets all his value as a QB via his legs. Even if this isn’t season ending, if he can’t run like himself the Ravens might as well pack up and go home.

  4. First of all, Lamar is an exciting player and whenever he tucks the ball to run it has to scare the life out of a defense. However, teams have gotten wise and know he can’t read a defense. If the first guy isn’t open he runs. He’s not an NFL-caliber passer. He’s a run-first QB. Sure, it can work against bad teams but against good defenses it doesn’t work. Heck the Steelers’ defense is terrible and they gave him fits. I blame that on Harbaugh.

    This could be the beginning of the end for Lamar. If this injury is serious and he loses a step he’ll be out of the NFL in three years if not sooner. It’s really not fair for Harbaugh to put all his eggs in Lamar’s basket. Eventually that backfires. It looks like it has this year.

