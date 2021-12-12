Lamar Jackson downgraded to out with ankle injury

Getty Images

If the Ravens are going to make a comeback in Sunday’s game against the Browns, they’re going to have to do it without Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore has ruled Jackson out for the rest of the game with the right ankle injury he suffered at the start of the second quarter.

Jackson had just thrown a pass when he was hit outside of the pocket by linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Jackson limped off the field and was examined in the medical tent before he was eventually carted to the locker room.

Tyler Huntley has been in the game for Jackson. While the Baltimore offense had started rolling a bit to start the second half, Huntley fumbled while scrambling in the red zone and Cleveland recovered.

Huntley also was strip-sacked by defensive end Myles Garrett at the end of the first half, with Garrett returning the loose ball to the end zone.

The Browns lead 24-6 early in the third quarter.