Lamar Jackson exits on cart with ankle injury

A bad day for Baltimore could be getting worse.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had managed to navigate nearly four years of NFL football without a significant injury, hobbled off the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Cleveland. He has an ankle injury.

Jackson entered the medical tent before leaving on a cart. He was replaced by Tyler Huntley for a third-and-10 play that went nowhere, leading to a punt.

Jackson is officially questionable to return.

This is the second Ravens-Browns game in 14 days. Since the last one, the Browns haven’t played. The Ravens, in contrast, played the Steelers. So, basically, Cleveland had two weeks to make halftime adjustments between games. If Jackson doesn’t return, it should be easier for Cleveland to hold their current lead.