Lamar Jackson exits on cart with ankle injury

Posted by Mike Florio on December 12, 2021, 1:51 PM EST
A bad day for Baltimore could be getting worse.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who had managed to navigate nearly four years of NFL football without a significant injury, hobbled off the field in the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Cleveland. He has an ankle injury.

Jackson entered the medical tent before leaving on a cart. He was replaced by Tyler Huntley for a third-and-10 play that went nowhere, leading to a punt.

Jackson is officially questionable to return.

This is the second Ravens-Browns game in 14 days. Since the last one, the Browns haven’t played. The Ravens, in contrast, played the Steelers. So, basically, Cleveland had two weeks to make halftime adjustments between games. If Jackson doesn’t return, it should be easier for Cleveland to hold their current lead.

  2. Goes without saying I hope Lamar is ok. But he looked awful again. Just tucks and runs with any sign of pressure. He’s not even looking to throw the ball down field. At some point even Ravens fans have to wonder if you are better off with Huntley playing QB.

  3. The beginning of the end for Jackson. He’s done z great job avoiding injury in his career, but now they’ll start to build up cumulatively.
    A run first QB is such a poor idea for sustained success

  5. Baker always outshines Lamar anyway, the injury is the best resolution. Saves LJ’s massive ego from taking too big of a hit

  8. The Ravens are in trouble because no other team runs as much of their offense through their RB than the Ravens. If he’s out for many games their season is over because he was the only person teams needed to be afraid of.

  10. I wouldn’t be too concerned, Jackson can be replaced by any one of the running backs on the roster or a free agent RB if it’s a long term issue.

  11. Surprising that he got hurt on that. It was a hand tackle at his ankles. Kind of makes you wonder if his “illness” was a problem with his ankles and that the Ravens were lying about it.

  12. Good thing he signed a contract extension, oh wait a second. Can he call his agent, oh wait a second. Hope that extra 3% commission he pocketed by being his own agent was worth it.

  13. “Lamar Jackson, who had managed to navigate nearly four years of NFL football without a significant injury”

    This happens to all running QBs eventually. Jackson might recover his form and he might not. It’s only a matter of time before a running QB falters. Mahomes and Wilson being two exceptions but for most, loss of form is inevitable. Welcome back to mediocrity Baltimore.

  16. touchback6 says:
    December 12, 2021 at 2:13 pm
    It was only a matter of time.

    ——-

    The Ravens will overpay him anyway

