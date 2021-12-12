Lamar Jackson has a sprained ankle; tests are coming on Monday

Getty Images

The Ravens have lost two in a row, and they play the Packers next weekend. Whether they can stop the skid may depend on whether they can get back quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Sunday that Jackson has a sprained ankle. Harbaugh added that Jackson will have more tests on Monday.

An ankle sprain can affect a guy for a while, or not long at all. If depends on the ligaments involved and the severity of the sprain/tear.

Regardless, the Ravens now have plenty to worry about. Without Jackson, it becomes harder to win the AFC North. At some point, they may have to fret about not making the playoffs at all.