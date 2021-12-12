Lamar Jackson remains sidelined, Browns have 24-6 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t had Lamar Jackson for much of the first half after he suffered an ankle injury at the start of the second quarter.

If he’s out for the rest of the contest, that’s certainly going to affect Baltimore’s ability to try and make a comeback.

Cleveland leads 24-6, getting a touchdown just before halftime on an outstanding play by defensive end Myles Garrett.

On second-and-10 from the Baltimore 20, Garrett knocked the ball out of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley‘s right hand for a strip-sack. Then Garrett picked up the loose ball and returned it 15 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

The sack gave Garrett 15.0 in 2021, setting a single-season franchise record. It was also the first defensive touchdown of his career.

But even before Jackson went out, Cleveland’s defense was doing a good job of containing the Baltimore offense — giving the Browns an opportunity to build a 10-0 first-quarter lead. Chase McLaughlin hit a 43-yard field goal and receiver Jarvis Landry took a pass 9 yards to the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield then connected with tight end Austin Hooper for a 1-yard touchdown.

Mayfield had a pass picked off midway through the second quarter that set up kicker Justin Tucker for a 50-yard field goal. Tucker also had a 42-yard field goal just before halftime to make the score 24-6.

Before the final drive of the first half, Cleveland’s defense had allowed only one first down.

Jackson is still officially questionable to return with the injury to his right ankle.

The Ravens will have the ball to start the third quarter.