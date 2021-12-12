Leonard Williams questionable to return with elbow injury

Getty Images

The Giants are down 14-7 and could have a tougher time stopping the Chargers the rest of the way.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams is questionable to return with an elbow injury. It’s a bit unclear exactly when Williams suffered the injury, but he was shown on the FOX broadcast walking to the locker room early in the second quarter.

Williams has one tackle so far in the contest.

The Chargers were able to score again, going up 14-7 with quarterback Justin Herbert’s 12-yard touchdown pass to receiver Joshua Palmer. It was the club’s second consecutive 60-yard touchdown drive that lasted nine plays. This one took 4:22 off the clock, while the first was 4:33.

Herbert has started the game 10-of-12 passing for 106 yards with a touchdown.