L’Jarius Sneed out for Chiefs after death of his brother

The Chiefs will not have cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Sneed was added to the injury report as questionable for personal reasons on Saturday and he is on their inactive list on Sunday. Sneed’s brother was stabbed to death in Minden, Louisiana on Friday night.

According to Minden police chief Steve Cropper, via KTBS, Sneed’s brother “TQ Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung.” A woman named Angela Washington has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide. Harrison was 32 years old.

Rashad Fenton is active for the Chiefs after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Charvarius Ward, Mike Hughes, Deandre Baker, and Josh Jackson are also on hand at cornerback.