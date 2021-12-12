Micah Parsons, Cowboys dominate Washington in first half, lead 24-0

Getty Images

Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory and Dorance Armstrong have Mike McCarthy’s back. The Cowboys coach guaranteed a victory leading up to Sunday’s game, and Dallas is making him look like Nostradamus.

The Cowboys lead 24-0 at halftime.

Washington has 29 yards on 26 plays, with minus-7 yards passing. It has four first downs and is 0-of-6 on third down. Taylor Heinicke is 2-of-12 for 19 yards and an interception. He also has had a fumble that resulted in a 37-yard scoop-and-score by Armstrong.

Parsons is making his case for defensive player of the year. Only Lawrence Taylor has won the award as a rookie.

Parsons has two sacks and the forced fumble.

Gregory had his first career interception, tipping the ball to himself after Armstrong tipped it. It led to a touchdown, with Amari Cooper catching a 7-yard pass for the score.

Dak Prescott is 15-of-26 for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Cooper has five catches for 51 yards and CeeDee Lamb five catches for 46 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has seven carries for 32 yards and scored on a 2-point conversion.