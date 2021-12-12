No roughing the passer for low hit on Lamar Jackson, because he was out of the pocket

Getty Images

When Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah dove at the legs of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and struck him low, injuring Jackson’s ankle, some wondered whether a flag would be thrown for roughing the passer — especially in light of the many roughing flags that have been thrown this season.

In this case, however, no violation arose from the low hit. Once a quarterback exits the pocket, he forfeits the protection against hits at or below the knee.

Per the NFL, that’s why a flag wasn’t thrown — and why a flag shouldn’t have been thrown.

Jackson has a sprained ankle and a boot on his right foot. He’ll have tests on Monday to better determine the severity of the injury.

Despite some reporting and speculation as to the type of ankle injury, a source with knowledge of the situation says that there are different opinions on the matter, and that the testing will pinpoint the kind of injury, the extent of the injury, and the estimated duration of Jackson’s absence.