P.J. Walker returns for Panthers, cuts Falcons lead to 29-21

The Panthers are playing musical quarterbacks against the Falcons on Sunday and turning back to P.J. Walker has them back within one score in the final minutes at Bank of America Stadium.

Walker threw a five-yard touchdown to Robby Anderson with just over three minutes to play. They lined up to go for two, but a false start led them to kicking the extra point and cutting Atlanta’s lead to 29-21.

Walker initially entered the game with the Panthers down 17-7 in the second quarter, but Cam Newton returned to start the second half after Walker threw an interception. Newton would lead a touchdown drive to open the third quarter, but the Falcons scored the next 12 points and the Panthers turned back to Walker in the fourth quarter.

His first drive didn’t produce any points, but Qadree Ollison fumbled and the Panthers were able to drive for a score off that miscue.