Packers score two touchdowns in a minute, lead Bears 35-27

Getty Images

The back-and-forth nature of Sunday’s matchup between the Bears and Packers has continued to start the third quarter, with the Packers scoring two touchdowns in a minute of game time.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones got the ball into the end zone with a 3-yard touchdown run, giving the Packers a 28-27 lead on their opening drive of the second half.

Second-year running back A.J. Dillon took five carries on that possession, helping the Packers advance to the 3-yard line. Jones finished the job on second-and-goal.

Then Bears quarterback Justin Fields got strip-sacked by linebacker Preston Smith, with linebacker Rashan Gary recovering the loose ball.

Green Bay wasted no time getting back in the end zone, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit Jones on the left side with a short pass. Jones did the rest of the work, going 12 yards after the catch to the end zone. With Mason Crosby‘s extra point, the Packers had a 35-27 lead — scoring those two TDs with 9:24 and 8:24 left in the third quarter.

But both teams have injury concerns as they begin the second half. For the Packers, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has been ruled out with a concussion. Receiver Malik Taylor is questionable to return with an abdominal injury.

For the Bears, cornerback Xavier Crawford is out with a concussion. Left tackle Jason Peters has been downgraded to doubtful with his ankle injury.