Packers take 14-10 lead with fourth-down touchdown, Rasul Douglas pick-six

Getty Images

And just like that, the Packers have the lead.

Down 10-0 midway through the second quarter, head coach Matt LaFleur elected to go for it facing fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired a pass to a wide open receiver Allen Lazard for a touchdown, making the score 10-7 with the extra point.

The Bears started the ensuing possession well, getting a 40-yard return on the kickoff. But on the third play of the drive, cornerback Rasul Douglas picked off Justin Fields‘ pass to receiver Darnell Mooney, returning it 55 yards for a touchdown.

It was Douglas’ second pick-six in his last two games, as he also got one off of Matthew Stafford and the Rams back in Week 12.

Fields has now thrown five touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.