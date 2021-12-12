Quinnen Williams leaves briefly with shoulder injury

Getty Images

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams may be done for the day.

Williams left the game with a shoulder injury on the opening drive of the second half. He went directly to the locker room and the team is calling him questionable to return for the time being.

Williams had one tackle before leaving the game.

The Jets were able to force a punt after Williams left the game and they moved the ball across midfield on the ensuing drive, but it ended with a punt as well after Kwon Alexander sacked Zach Wilson on third down. The Saints are still up 10-6 with just under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

UPDATE 2:53 p.m. ET: Williams returned to the game later in the third quarter.