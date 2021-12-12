Ravens down 24-15 after Latavius Murray touchdown run

Getty Images

Even without Lamar Jackson, the Ravens still have some life.

Running back Latavius Murray ran in a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 24-15. Baltimore went for two and the try was unsuccessful, keeping the score at that spot. Though safety Grant Delpit intercepted backup quarterback Tyler Huntley‘s pass on the two-point conversion, he elected to take a knee and not try to return it for two points.

Cleveland’s defense had a golden opportunity to get off the field on fourth-and-11 from Baltimore’s 30-yard line. But Huntley found an uncovered tight end Mark Andrews for a quick 13-yard gain and a first down.

The Ravens then forced a three-and-out on Cleveland’s offense to give Huntley and the rest of Baltimore’s offense another opportunity.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury at the start of the second quarter and has been ruled out.