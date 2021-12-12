Saints run their way to 30-9 win over Jets

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill came into Sunday’s game against the Jets with an injured middle finger on his right hand and that raised questions about how effective he’d be as a passer, but the air attack turned out to not matter all that much.

Alvin Kamara ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Hill added two rushing touchdowns in the second half and the Saints kept the Jets from reaching the end zone at all. The 30-9 win ends a five-game Saints losing streak and leaves them with a 6-7 record with four games left to play.

The win keeps them in the Wild Card mix in the NFC with a trip to Tampa on deck in Week 15.

Kamara’s big day in his return from a knee injury powered the Saints to 203 rushing yards. That makes them the 11th team to post at least 100 rushing yards against the Jets this season and the Saints’ success on the ground helped them possess the ball for more than 38 minutes of Sunday’s game.

Hill was 15-of-21 for 175 yards when he did throw the ball and a good chunk of those yards came after catches on short passes from the quarterback. Given how little the Jets could do on offense, the conservative approach proved to be the correct one for New Orleans and he wound up breaking free for a 44-yard touchdown with just over a minute left to play to ice the game.

The Jets only managed 256 yards of offense as a team — much of it coming in the fourth quarter when the result was in little doubt — and the signs of offensive progress they showed early in last week’s loss to the Eagles were nowhere in sight this weekend. Zach Wilson went 20-of-43 for 207 yards while being sacked twice. There were a number of dropped passes and the Jets were missing Corey Davis and Elijah Moore at receiver, so there’s plenty of issues to go around on offense with the Jets.

Wilson and the 3-10 Jets will try for a better outcome in Miami next weekend, but it’s hard to bet on it given the way the season has played out thus far.