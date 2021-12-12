Taylor Heinicke: Knee is fine, should be ready this week

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke left Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with a knee injury, but he didn’t sound concerned about it causing him to miss more time when he spoke to reporters after the game.

Heinicke left in the fourth quarter after being sacked four times and Kyle Allen played out the final minutes of the 27-20 loss. After the game, Heinicke said that he was more bothered by his right elbow over the course of the afternoon.

“The knee is fine,” Heinicke said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “It was a little scary at first, but it was really my throwing elbow that got me in the first half on a throw. I didn’t feel right ever since. I think the knee should be fine; I should be ready this week.”

Washington fell to 6-7 with the loss and they’ll face another team with the same record when they make the short trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles next weekend. It sounds like Heinicke should be there for a game that could decide which of the NFC East teams remains in the playoff race.