Taylor Heinicke leaves game after seventh hit; Tyler Larsen carted off

Washington is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day.

It trails the Cowboys 27-8, which, with a loss, will give Dallas breathing room in the NFC East. Washington had receiver Terry McLaurin leave in the third quarter for a concussion check, and he has not returned.

On the same play, with 12:30 left in the fourth quarter, Neville Gallimore took out both center Tyler Larsen and quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Gallimore destroyed Larsen to sack Heinicke.

Larsen was carted off after grabbing at the back of his ankle. Heinicke limped off, with Kyle Allen replacing him.

Heinicke left for one play in the first half.

The Cowboys have sacked him four times.

The Cowboys lost left tackle Tyron Smith, who had his left ankle rolled by teammate Connor McGovern. He is questionable to return.