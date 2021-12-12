Tom Brady sets all-time completions record as Bucs lead Bills 24-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Tom Brady set the NFL’s all-time completions record in the first half, breaking the mark of 7,142 previously held by Drew Brees. The Buccaneers quarterback entered the game needing 18 completions to top Brees.

He went 19-of-26 for 216 yards and a touchdown.

Brady’s record completion was a beauty, hitting Mike Evans along the sideline for 20 yards to the Buffalo 2. Brady, whose six rushing attempts are more than the Bills have as a team, scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak two plays later.

The Bucs lead the Bills 24-3 at halftime.

Tampa Bay has 303 yards to Buffalo’s 158.

Chris Godwin, who set the team’s single-game record with 15 catches last week, has seven receptions for 91 yards today. Evans has three receptions for 38 yards, including a leaping, 13-yard touchdown. Rob Gronkowski has four catches for 48 yards.

Leonard Fournette has rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. His touchdown went for 47 yards.

The Bills’ only four runs were by quarterback Josh Allen, marking the first time in 30 years a team didn’t have a running back with a carry in the first half. He gained 43 yards rushing. Allen went 12-of-20 for 130 yards passing and threw an interception late in the second quarter that the Bucs couldn’t cash in on.

Richard Sherman made a grand return from injured reserve, with the pick of Allen. It was Sherman’s 37th career regular-season interception.

In injury news, Bucs backup running back Giovani Bernard was carted off with 47 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The team has not updated his injury yet. The Bills list running back Taiwan Jones as questionable to return with a knee injury.