Trevor Lawrence throws four interceptions as Titans shut out Jaguars

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 12, 2021, 3:58 PM EST
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

A day after the latest story broke about dysfunction in Jacksonville, the Jaguars looked like a team that has tuned out its head coach.

Jacksonville could do absolutely nothing on offense in Tennessee today as the Titans won 20-0.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the first overall pick who was supposed to be a generational talent, continues to struggle through an ugly rookie year. Lawrence threw four interceptions today and looked rattled throughout the game.

The Jaguars’ running game was awful; starting running back James Robinson had six carries for four yards, while backup Carlos Hyde had one carry for two yards.

The Titans didn’t do anything spectacular, but they didn’t need to. Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of 31 passes for 191 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. D'Onta Foreman was their leading rusher with 47 yards on 13 carries.

The win improves the Titans’ record to 9-4 and keeps them atop the AFC South. The Jaguars fall to 2-11 and remain in contention for getting the first overall pick in the draft for a second consecutive year.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Trevor Lawrence throws four interceptions as Titans shut out Jaguars

  2. It’s definitely been an ugly start to his career, no doubt. That being said, Peyton Manning threw 26 TD’s and 28 INTs in his rookie year. Who knows what kind of career Lawrence will have, but history shows that it’s not impossible to rebound from. Maybe they need a change in coaching, or some additional talent around him. Hopefully Jacksonville fans will have something to root for in the coming years, because it’s been a real sad slump for quite a while now.

  3. EIGHT rushing yards for a NFL team.

    EIGHT.

    And this wasn’t even in a blow out, it’s not like they had to abandon the run and go pass-heavy because they were so far behind. They were only down 10-0 at halftime

    EIGHT RUSHING YARDS.

  5. Remember when Urban’s goal was to both rush for 250 yards and pass for 250 yards in the same game?

  7. Tried to tell people about Lawrence. He’s not fundamentally sound, and he would get rattled whenever he got hit at Clemson.

  10. He sucks. He’s always sucked. Clemson ran a cheesy offense that did nothing to prepare him to be a pro. He’s got the worst coach and the worst GM in sports too.

  12. People still mad at Lawrence over college games having fun ripping him. Anyone that honestly looks at the situation he was placed in realizes that the Jags hiring Meyer was the worst thing for Lawrence’s development. The Jags should admit their mistake and fire Meyer and hire Doug Pederson now before someone else decides to hire him.

  13. Lawrence is in a terrible position for success between the coaching and and talent around him. Funny to hear someone say he’s not fundamentally sound, when most scouts cite his consistent mechanics and fundamentals as his prime strengths. If you can’t recognize the difficulties of the situation he’s in, probably time to watch a less complex sport.

  16. chicagolandcolts says:
    December 12, 2021 at 4:51 pm
    Major epic bust. Someone earlier actually compared him to Manning LMAO!
    ———————————————————————–
    They were comparing Manning’s rookie season to Lawrence’s. Mannin wen 3-13 and led the NFL in interceptions with 28. To call someone a bust after 12 games, shows you may know less than you think about football. LMAO indeed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.