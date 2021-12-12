Tyler Lockett, Rashaad Penny lead Seahawks to 33-13 win over Texans

Getty Images

Tyler Lockett caught five passes for 142 yards and a touchdown, and Rashaad Penny rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as the Seahawks pulled away from the Texans in the second half. Seattle, which led 16-13 at halftime, won 33-13.

The Seahawks have won two in a row to move to 5-8. The Texans lost their third in a row, scoring only 27 points in that span, to fall to 2-11.

Seattle gained a season-high 453 yards, topping the 397 yards it had against the Titans.

Russell Wilson completed 17 of 28 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Lockett for a 55-yard touchdown on a one-play drive just before halftime, and found Gerald Everett for a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Penny’s touchdowns went for 32 and 47 yards.

The only bad news for the Seahawks was cornerback Gavin Haslop was carted off with a leg injury late in the win.

Rookie Davis Mills, who is starting for the Texans the rest of the season, went 33-of-49 for 331 yards and a touchdown. Brandin Cooks caught eight passes for 101 yards.