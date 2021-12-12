Tyler Lockett’s 55-yard TD catch before halftime gives Seahawks 16-13 lead

Getty Images

The Seahawks are in a battle with the Texans.

Seattle trailed 7-0 and was knotted 10-10 with less than a minute left in the first half before Tyler Lockett caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson on a one-play drive. Jason Myers, who has a 38-yard field goal, missed the extra point.

Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 61-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to draw Houston to within three.

The Seahawks lead 16-13 at halftime.

The Texans scored first on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Davis Mills to Brevin Jordan. Mills was 5-for-5 for 72 yards and a touchdown on the 75-yard drive.

Houston later had a first-and-goal from the Seattle, but an illegal formation backed them up. The Texans had to settle for a chip-shot Fairbairn field goal.

Seattle got its first touchdown on a 32-yard run by Rashaad Penny, who has 64 yards on seven carries. Wilson is 8-of-11 for 163 yards and a touchdown, with Lockett catching four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Mills is 16-of-21 for 175 yards and a touchdown. He made a mistake before halftime, running out of bounds on third down after a scramble short of the line to gain. The Seahawks otherwise would have used their final timeout.

As it turned out, it didn’t matter as Wilson hit Lockett for the quick touchdown.

The Seahawks have 241 yards to 195 for Houston.