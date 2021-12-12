Urban Meyer denies calling assistant coaches “losers,” but admits that he’s hard on them

Getty Images

The Jaguars had no comment about Saturday’s scathing report from NFL Media regarding multiple Urban Meyer interactions with players and staff. Meyer himself addressed the situation in a conversation with Jay Glazer of Fox.

As to the report that Meyer got into a heated argument with receiver Marvin Jones that prompted Jones to leave the facility until other members of the staff persuaded him to return, Meyer issued a general denial. Others have confirmed the situation. We’ve heard from a source with knowledge of the situation that it did indeed happen.

As to the report that Meyer called his assistant coaches “losers,” Glazer said on the air that Meyer admitted to be demanding of his staff, telling Glazer that “I’m hard on my coaches” and “I get after them.” Glazer explained to PFT that Meyer did not admit calling the assistant coaches “losers.”

Glazer did not address whether Meyer admitted or denied the report that he ordered the benching of running back James Robinson and then later claimed it was injury related.

Meyer also said he still thinks he has the full support of ownership. Maybe he does. But ownership can be fickle and fleeting when it comes to full support. In many cities, coaches have the full support of ownership until the precise moment that they don’t.