Urban Meyer threatens to fire in-house leakers

Getty Images

In Jacksonville, coach Urban Meyer has multiple motivated enemies. And they’ve been airing out dirty laundry about the boss.

After Sunday’s shutout loss to the Titans, Meyer addressed the dynamic that has created a feeding frenzy of speculation that he could be out after one year.

“What’s the answer?” Meyer told reporters regarding Saturday’s item from NFL Network regarding three specific recent incidents invovling the first-year coach, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That’s garbage. . . . If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds.”

But there is a source. There are mutiple sources. Indeed, the media conglomerate partially owned by the Jaguars reported on various items of information from those sources.

The challenge becomes identifying the sources. It would be interesting to see whether Meyer asks owner Shad Khan to demand that Tom Pelissero, an NFL-employed reporter, identifies his sources. That would be horrible form by all involved, but if Meyer really wants to know who the sources are, that may be the only way for him to find out.

Then again, Meyer hired whoever it is that can’t be trusted. Which, standing alone, is an indictment of Meyer’s judgment. Or, more accurately, it’s confirmation that he has treated enough people in a way that has made them want to blow things up.