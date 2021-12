Getty Images

The Cowboys were on their way to victory until Dak Prescott threw his second interception of the day.

Prescott never saw Cole Holcomb as he tried to hit Dalton Schultz. Daniel Wise was in his vision, and Holcomb made an easy pick-six.

Holcomb’s 31-yard interception return with 4:13 remaining — Washington’s second touchdown in 56 seconds — drew Washington within one score. The extra point was blocked, leaving Dallas on top 27-20.

Washington now has the ball back with 3:04 left.