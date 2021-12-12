Washington gets on the board, trails Dallas 24-8

Getty Images

Washington went 90 yards on its second possession of the second half. It was more yards than the team had in the first half.

Taylor Heinicke spun out of the pocket after pressure from Micah Parsons and launched the ball 43 yards to Cam Sims in the end zone. Officials ruled it incomplete, but it was obvious on replay that Sims was in bounds with a great catch. Washington won the challenge.

Heinicke made the same move out of the pocket on the 2-point try and ran it in, diving to the left pylon.

Washington trails 24-8 midway through the third quarter.

Heinicke now is 8-of-22 for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Receiver Terry McLaurin, who has four targets but no catches today, left for the training room in the third quarter to be checked for a concussion after he came down hard while trying to make a catch.