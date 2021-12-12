Washington puts Casey Toohill on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is running short on defensive ends for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

The team announced that Casey Toohill has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday morning. That move comes a day after James Smith-Williams was placed on the same list and a couple of days after Montez Sweat went on the list.

Chase Young is on injured reserve, so Washington is now dipping into its third-string options on the edges of the defensive line. Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi, and Will Bradley-King are the other players at the position on the 53-man roster.

Toohill started the last three weeks and he’s played in every game this season. He has 15 tackles, six quarterback hits, and a sack.