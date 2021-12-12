Zack Moss inactive for Bills vs. Bucs

Getty Images

The Bills made running back Zack Moss inactive for today’s game against the Buccaneers. He ranks second among the team’s running backs in rushing yards and has the most receiving yards among the backs.

The Bills, though, opted to go with Devin Singletary and Matt Breida, who are considered better pass catchers.

The Bills’ other inactives are defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (toe), defensive lineman Vernon Butler and Boogie Basham, tight end Tommy Sweeney (hip), offensive lineman Cody Ford and special teamer/safety Damar Hamlin.

The Bucs’ inactives are receiver Scotty Miller, quarterback Kyle Trask, cornerback Pierre Desir, safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) and defensive lineman Steve McLendon.

Center Ryan Jensen (ankle) is active after being listed as questionable. Defensive lineman Will Gholston (wrist/knee), cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion) and wide receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion) also were questionable.