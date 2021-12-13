Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams listed as out of Chargers practice

Getty Images

The Chargers didn’t practice on Monday, but they did issue an injury report because of Thursday’s game against the Chiefs and it featured several key players on both sides of the ball.

Running back Austin Ekeler would not have practiced after aggravating his ankle injury in Sunday’s 37-21 win over the Giants. Wide receiver Mike Williams (heel) and a pair of tight ends — Jared Cook (quad) and Donald Parham (knee) — were the other offensive players listed as out to start the week.

Safety Derwin James (hamstring) didn’t play on Sunday and would have remained out on Monday. Defensive tackle Justin Jones (ankle, knee), safety Alohi Gilman(quad), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder), and safety Trey Marshall (ankle, hand) would have sat out practice as well.

Cornerback Asante Samuel (concussion) would have been the only limited participant for the Chargers.