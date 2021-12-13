Bears place Mario Edwards on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bears placed defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. on the COVID-19 reserve list. He was one of 37 players to test positive for the virus Monday.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports Edwards is unvaccinated, meaning he must miss 10 days before returning. That will keep Edwards out of Monday night’s game against the Vikings.

Edwards played 19 snaps against the Packers on Sunday night but had no stats. He has seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits this season.

Offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Nov. 26 and has yet to return. He also is unvaccinated, per Finley.

The Bears lost linebacker DeAndre Houston-Carson during the game against the Packers. Houston-Carson fractured a forearm and will need surgery, coach Matt Nagy said Monday. Chicago will play him on injured reserve.