Bengals place Clay Johnston on COVID-19 list

The Bengals have started the week by placing a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Clay Johnston has been added to the list, Cincinnati announced on Monday.

Johnston was claimed off waivers by the Bengals in November after he was cut by the Panthers. He’s mainly played special teams for Cincinnati since arriving with the club. He was active and played 22 special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.

If Johnston is vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19, then he’ll be able to return to the team with a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours.

The 7-6 Bengals are on the road in Week 15 to take on the 7-6 Broncos.