Bill Belichick: Kliff Kingsbury should be coach of the year

Getty Images

Bill Belichick is the favorite to win coach of the year at +125 with Kliff Kingsbury next on the list at +350.

Kingsbury said last week this former head coach not only should win it this year but every year. Belichick has won it only three times — in 2003, ’07 and ’10.

Belichick said on his radio show on WEEI that he would vote for Kingsbury if he had a vote.

“That’s very nice of Kliff to toss that bouquet,” Belichick said. “I’ll toss it right back. Kliff has done a great job and should be the Coach of the Year.”

The Patriots drafted Kingsbury in the sixth round in 2003, and he spent his first season in New England.

“They should just name the award Bill Belichick and when he retires, bring that back,” Kingsbury said last week. “Until he retires, I don’t think anyone else should get that award. He should be that every single year he is coaching.”