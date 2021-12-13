Bills place Tyrel Dodson on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Bills placed linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. Dodson tested positive for the virus.

He joins linebacker A.J. Klein on the COVID-19 list. Klein went on the list last Monday and missed Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Dodson was one of 37 NFL players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.

He has become a core special teams player, having seen action on 223 special teams snaps and 78 on defense this season. Dodson has 15 tackles in 13 games.

He played 10 games with two starts last season.