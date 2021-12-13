Brandon Staley says Justin Herbert looks like an MVP quarterback

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played an outstanding game in Sunday’s win over the Giants, and afterward his coach was talking him up as the NFL’s most valuable player.

Staley was asked after the game what an MVP quarterback looks like.

“It looks like the guy that plays for us,” Staley said.

Herbert certainly looked like an MVP on Sunday, throwing for 275 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and delivering a 59-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton that may have been the best throw in the NFL this season. Staley was in awe of that one.

“When you see something special, normally, it looks easy,” Staley said. “That’s what he does; he makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy. That’s a pretty good indicator that you are witnessing something rare. He’s capable of that. The more that I’m with him, the less I’m surprised. That doesn’t mean I take it for granted, but I’m not surprised because I know that if we give him those opportunities, he can do that. His teammates believe that. He can get it there. That’s what we wanted to do on that third down, give him an opportunity. He found Jalen. What you’re witnessing is something special.”