Bruce Arians: No determination on Antonio Brown, we’ll see how it goes

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said 10 days ago that nothing has been decided about wide receiver Antonio Brown‘s future with the organization after his three-game suspension for falsifying vaccine information is up and that hasn’t changed.

Sunday’s win over the Bills was the team’s second game without Brown and the subject of the wideout’s future came up during Arians’ press conference on Monday. Arians said last year that Brown would be gone if he “screws up one time,” but the current message remains that the Bucs will wait to make any announcement about the status of Brown and safety Mike Edwards, who was suspended for the same reason.

“I haven’t made that determination yet, but we’ll see how it goes,” Arians said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs play the Saints at home next Sunday and any decision about Brown and Edwards will have to come early next week.