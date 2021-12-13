Cardinals tie Rams 13-13 on final play of first half

USA TODAY Sports

Monday Night Football is star studded tonight, and the stars are shining.

Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham are having big nights for the Rams. Kyler Murray and James Conner are getting it done for the Cardinals.

Kickers Matt Gay and Matt Prater have combined for four field goals, three from beyond 50 yards.

The Cardinals tied the Rams on the final play of the first half on a 53-yard kick by Prater after Murray had a 16-yard scramble before going out of bounds with one second left. The teams are knotted at 13.

Prater had a 53-yard kick in the first quarter, and Gay has kicked field goals of 55 and 35 yards.

Conner scored the Cardinals’ touchdown on a 1-yard run on fourth down. It was his seventh consecutive game with a touchdown, tying the franchise record set by John David Crow in 1959-60.

Beckham scored the Rams’ touchdown on a 2-yard pass from Matthew Stafford, the third consecutive game he has scored a touchdown.

Stafford is 12-of-17 for 118 yards and a touchdown, with Beckham catching four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Kupp has six catches for 42 yards.

Murray is 15-of-23 for 168 yards and a red zone interception. He also has 43 yards on five carries. Conner has seven carries for 19 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 49 yards.

Donald has three tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup that led to Ernest Jones‘ interception of Murray.