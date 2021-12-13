Chargers placing Rashawn Slater on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chargers could have a harder time stopping the Chiefs’ pass rush on Thursday night.

According to multiple reporters, Los Angeles is placing left tackle Rashawn Slater on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Even if Slater is vaccinated and tested positive, with just a few days before the Chargers and Chiefs play, it’s unlikely Slater will clear the COVID-19 protocols in time for the matchup.

Receiver Keenan Allen is also on the COVID-19 list and missed Sunday’s win over the Giants.

The 13th overall pick in this year’s draft, Slater has played every offensive snap for L.A. this season, helping anchor the pass protection for quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers list Trey Pipkins as their backup left tackle. Since he was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, Pipkins has appeared in 34 games with eight starts for the Chargers.

Kansas City’s defense has forced five turnovers and sacked Derek Carr four times in the team’s 48-9 victory over Las Vegas on Sunday.