Chiefs place Josh Gordon on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater isn’t the only player involved in Thursday’s matchup between Los Angeles and Kansas City to get placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon has been placed on Kanas City’s list, according to the transaction wire.

Gordon signed with the Chiefs back in September after his latest reinstatement from a league suspension. Gordon started off on Kansas City’s practice squad but was quickly signed to the 53-man roster. Nevertheless, he has only caught four passes for 27 yards this season. He scored his first touchdown since the 2019 season in Sunday’s 48-9 victory over the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Gordon tested positive for the virus. If he’s vaccinated, he has a chance to be activated in time for Thursday’s contest against the Chargers with a pair of negative tests separated by 24 hours.