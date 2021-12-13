Colts put Zaire Franklin on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Colts are back from their bye week, but linebacker Zaire Franklin isn’t with them.

The team announced that Franklin has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. According to multiple Colts reporters, Franklin has said he is vaccinated so a positive test would be the reason for his placement on the list.

Franklin will be able to return with two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Franklin has played in every game this season and he’s made eight starts while playing a core special teams role. He has 27 tackles, an interception, and two passes defensed on the season.

Center Ryan Kelly is also on the COVID-19 reserve list and the team hopes to get him back ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Patriots.