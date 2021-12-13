Cowboys rule out Tyron Smith for Sunday, place Cedrick Wilson on COVID list

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith played 65 of 85 offensive snaps against Washington before having his ankle rolled from behind. He will miss his fourth game of the season Sunday.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said the team already has ruled out the seven-time Pro Bowler after Smith aggravated a previous ankle injury.

Smith first popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury in Week 8. He played only 42 percent of the offensive snaps against the Vikings that week before sitting out the next three games.

He remained on the injury report in Week 12 but played all 74 snaps, and Smith was not on the practice report the past two weeks.

Smith has not played every game in a season since 2015 with various injuries and has missed 29 games the past six seasons.

The Cowboys also aren’t likely to have receiver Cedrick Wilson, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday after a positive test.

Wilson made two catches for 18 yards against Washington on Sunday and has 32 catches for 438 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games this season.

The Cowboys activated defensive back Nahshon Wright, a core special teams player, from the COVID-19 reserve list. He missed two games after testing positive for the virus.