Davion Davis out for season with fractured leg

Getty Images

Texans receiver Davion Davis fractured his lower left leg Sunday and is out for the season, coach David Culley said Monday.

Davis caught a pass for 17 yards in his only snap when his injury occurred. He made one catch in three targets in two games.

The Texans have had Anthony Miller, Danny Amendola, Chris Moore and Davis play the slot this season. Phillip Dorsett, signed to the Texans’ active roster Saturday, is the next man up at the position.

Amendola went on injured reserve Dec. 4 after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He is expected back after four games, so Amendola could get back in time to play the final two games of the season.