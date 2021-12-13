Dolphins don’t expect Will Fuller back this week

Getty Images

The Dolphins have won five straight games without the help of wide receiver Will Fuller and they don’t expect him back as they try for No. 6 against the Jets in Week 15.

Head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that the team does not think Fuller will be on the practice field this week.

Fuller has been out with multiple finger fractures since Week Four and he didn’t play the first two weeks of the season, so the Dolphins have only had him on the field for 65 snaps after signing him as a free agent this offseason. At this point in the season, it’s fair to wonder if that will be all the return they get for their investment in the wideout, who is set for free agency next year after signing a one-year deal in Miami.

The Dolphins do expect center Michael Deiter to practice this week. He was in a walking boot after their Week 13 win over the Giants.