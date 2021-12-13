Dolphins work out four running backs, including Lamar Miller

Getty Images

He could be back, six years after he left.

Running back Lamar Miller, who played for the Dolphins from 2012 through 2015, worked out for the team on Monday. He was one of four running backs to get tryouts as the Dolphins deal with a COVID issue in the running back room.

Others getting a workout on Monday were Benny LeMay, Jordan Scarlett, and Dexter Williams.

The Dolphins added Williams to the practice squad. The Dolphins also elevated running back Duke Johnson as a COVID replacement.

Three Miami running backs are on COVID reserve: Phillip Lindsay, Miles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed.