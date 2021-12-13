ESPN channels may exit YouTube TV

Getty Images

Earlier this year, YouTube TV and NBC did an eleventh-hour deal to keep the various Peacock-owned channels on the popular streaming service. Now, the clock is ticking on the various Disney-owned networks, including ESPN and its related four-letter brethren.

As it did when negotiations were happening with NBC, YouTube TV has said that the monthly price paid by consumers will drop, if the Disney-owned channels exit the lineup as of Friday, December 17.

“We welcome a renewed agreement provided we can reach equitable terms with Disney,” a Monday email from YouTube TV to its customers explains. “However, if we are unable to reach a deal by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV starting December 17, and we will decrease our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 (while Disney content remains off of our platform).”

Stay tuned. ESPN has three more Monday night games after tonight, and a playoff game.