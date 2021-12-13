Falcons S Erik Harris out for year with torn pectoral

Getty Images

The Falcons lost a starting defensive player for the year during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Panthers.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Erik Harris tore his pectoral in the game. Harris only played six snaps before leaving with the injury.

Harris signed a one-year deal in Atlanta this offseason and he started all 12 games he played for the Falcons. He has 64 tackles, a half-sack, and eight passes defended on the year.

The Falcons have featured a lot of three-safety looks with Harris, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Duron Harmon this season. Hawkins and Harmon played every snap on Sunday and rookie cornerback Darren Hall saw his most playing time of the season with Harris out of action.